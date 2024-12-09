PNE’s boss recently shot down links to the former Rangers, Liverpool and Barnsley man

Preston North End linked winger Ryan Kent is now being linked with three Premier League clubs.

In November, transfer speculation surfaced around a potential move to Deepdale - for the free agent forward. Kent saw his contract at Fenerbahce terminated by mutual agreement and he will be able to join a new club in January.

The 28-year-old, who played a central role for Rangers in his four seasons there, is now said to be of interest to Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys reportedly view Kent as someone capable of improving their attack, with the Foxes and Eagles ‘in the race’.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom managed Kent at Barnsley in 2016/17 - and he made 47 appearances for the Tykes that season. Sheffield United were then linked with him last year, while Heckingbottom was still in charge at Bramall Lane. But, he played down suggestion of a possible move to PNE last week.

He told the Lancashire Post: “No, I keep getting asked about that. I don't know where... listen, he's someone I know well and I spoke to him a couple of summers ago. I had not spoken to him for years. I spoke to him when he first went out to Turkey, on a video call.

“But listen, I have got a lot of time for him as a lad. He is a good lad; I think he is a little bit misunderstood. But, a fantastic kid. The best way to probably put it is that I've not got a clue what he is doing at the minute and have not been following. So, that probably tells you a lot.”