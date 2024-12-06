PNE have been linked with the former Rangers, Barnsley and Liverpool man

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has played down links to free agent Ryan Kent.

Last month, the Lilywhites were credited with interest in the 28-year-old - after his contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce was terminated by mutual agreement. Preston were said to be eyeing a swoop for Kent in January, with him having played under Heckingbottom before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair worked together at Barnsley in 2016/17, as Kent played 47 games for the Tykes and contributed to six goals. After that spell, he had loans at Bristol City, SC Freiburg and Rangers - before a permanent move to the Ibrox club and four seasons there.

Heckingbottom has spoken about both boxes a lot in the media and suggested he’d like to add some firepower to his squad - players capable of taking ‘moments’ in games. But, when Kent’s name was put to him in the latest press conference, the PNE boss suggested a move was not in the works.

“"No, I keep getting asked about that," said Heckingbottom. "I don't know where... listen, he's someone I know well and I spoke to him a couple of summers ago. I had not spoken to him for years. I spoke to him when he first went out to Turkey, on a video call.

“But listen, I have got a lot of time for him as a lad. He is a good lad; I think he is a little bit misunderstood. But, a fantastic kid. The best way to probably put it is that I've not got a clue what he is doing at the minute and have not been following. So, that probably tells you a lot."