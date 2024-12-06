'Fantastic kid' - Preston North End boss quizzed on transfer links to ex-Rangers and Barnsley star
Last month, the Lilywhites were credited with interest in the 28-year-old - after his contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce was terminated by mutual agreement. Preston were said to be eyeing a swoop for Kent in January, with him having played under Heckingbottom before.
The pair worked together at Barnsley in 2016/17, as Kent played 47 games for the Tykes and contributed to six goals. After that spell, he had loans at Bristol City, SC Freiburg and Rangers - before a permanent move to the Ibrox club and four seasons there.
Heckingbottom has spoken about both boxes a lot in the media and suggested he’d like to add some firepower to his squad - players capable of taking ‘moments’ in games. But, when Kent’s name was put to him in the latest press conference, the PNE boss suggested a move was not in the works.
“"No, I keep getting asked about that," said Heckingbottom. "I don't know where... listen, he's someone I know well and I spoke to him a couple of summers ago. I had not spoken to him for years. I spoke to him when he first went out to Turkey, on a video call.
“But listen, I have got a lot of time for him as a lad. He is a good lad; I think he is a little bit misunderstood. But, a fantastic kid. The best way to probably put it is that I've not got a clue what he is doing at the minute and have not been following. So, that probably tells you a lot."