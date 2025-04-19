Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish defender opened the scoring at Deepdale but it ended in defeat on Good Friday

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay admits that the Lilywhites are by no means guaranteed safety this season, with three games to play.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were beaten at home, in the league, for only the second time in his reign on Good Friday - as QPR ran out 2-1 winners in Lancashire. Lindsay had opened the scoring just before the break with a thunderous header, but the visitors levelled on 80 minutes and won the game deep into injury time.

Michael Frey equalised with a powerful swivelled strike and Lucas Andersen smashed home from range, with 94 minutes on the clock. With PNE sitting six points above the drop zone, Lindsay accepted post-match that there is plenty of work still to do - in order avoid being dragged into the scrap.

“We're certainly not out of the clear, we shouldn't need to be in that position where we need to win,” said Lindsay. “We need to be winning because we're professionals and we want to win every game. I've been relegated in my career. I'm being a bit dour here, but it's harmful for your career.

“Everything that comes with it... the club money-wise, even personally, money-wise. It's never nice. You don't want it to come down to the last day where you actually need to win the three points to stay up. I've got personal experience with that.”

“Certainly not on my holidays...”

PNE have finished the last few seasons very poorly and players have outlined a determination to avoid that this year. However, Preston have now drawn two and lost three games after the international break, with it one league victory in 12 games. But Lindsay, unprompted, hit back at any ‘on the beach’ suggestions.

“I'm certainly not on my holidays,” said the Scot. “I've got competition for my position. Personally, I'm not on my holidays and I'll make sure that other people aren't either. We've discussed it and the manager’s discussed it. Personally, I'm not on my holidays.

“I'm wanting to win every single game. I think it's always good to end the season strong because you go into summer feeling good about yourself; there is nothing worse than being in a bad mood. Personally, your brain never switches off.”