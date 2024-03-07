Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston North End player must avoid getting booked twice in the next two matches to prevent him from missing two games due to a suspension.

Liam Lindsay has been ever present for the Lilywhites in the Championship this term but could end up missing two matches if he gets a yellow card against Stoke City or Plymouth Argyle. The EFL has a disciplinary rule which gives out two-match bans to those who have accumulated ten yellow cards before the 37th game of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old has been shown eight yellow cards this term and so he will have to be disciplined at Deepdale this weekend, before the trip to Home Park next Saturday. Preston would have met the 37th game of the campaign this Saturday had their game against Southampton gone ahead but it was postponed due to a fire near St Mary's Stadium.

Lindsay has played in all 35 league matches this term and has been in every match day squad, with the only match that he didn't play in was the defeat to Salford City in the Carabao Cup back in August. His 3,129 minutes of action is the most of any PNE player this season.

Brad Potts is also on eight yellow cards this campaign but is currently sidelined through injury. The 29-year-old is nursing a hamstring injury and won't be back until after the international break and so the 37th game will have already taken place.

As for the teams they're up against, Plymouth Argyle have to hope that Adam Randell, Bali Bumba and Mickel Miller all avoid bookings this weekend. The Pilgrims trio are all on nine yellow cards and one more booking would bring in an automatic suspension, ruling them out for next week's clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Stoke, Ben Pearson has received the second most yellow cards in the division. The 29-year-old received two cautions in the defeat to Leeds United in midweek and will miss a return to Deepdale. Wouter Burger will be eligible for selection against the Lilywhites at the weekend, but will need to be cautious in his play if he is to avoid missing games against Norwich City and Hull City.