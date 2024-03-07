Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Lowe has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award after Preston North End went through February unbeaten.

The Lilywhites picked up recorded wins over Ipswich Town, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Coventry City whilst drawing with Blackburn. PNE picked up 13 points out of a possible 15 and got themselves back in to play-off contention with their upturn in form.

Lowe's personal recognition comes having come under pressure from November through to the end of January. PNE had only won three games in 14 matches from November 25 to the end of January, but he has come through a tricky period and is beginning to win supporters over again. The 45-year-old managed to go February unbeaten despite not being able to bring in any new players in the winter transfer window.

It makes Preston's play-off charge all the more impressive given clubs around them invested well in to their squads. Despite Wednesday's postponement against Southampton, they are only four points off of the play-offs and have a game in hand over their rivals.

He faces stiff competition from three other bosses who in their own right have a claim to be named the best manager of the month. Daniel Farke might be favourite for the award as his Leeds United had their second perfect month in a row, collecting 15 points and scoring 13 goals in the process. Preston's play-off rivals Hull City got 13 points just like them but in six games, and the Tigers are now firmly in the play-off mix. At the bottom end of the table, Marti Cifuentes has lifted QPR out of the relegation zone, having got 10 points from five games.

Lowe since taking over two-years and three months ago has not won the Manager of the Month award since his time at Deepdale. He did win it with Bury and Plymouth Argyle, winning it an impressive five times combined in the third and fourth tiers. A player or manager of Preston North End have not won an individual award since Daniel Johnson won the Player of the Month in August 2019.

