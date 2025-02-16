Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He signed from Plymouth Argyle in the January transfer window

Preston North End defender Lewis Gibson has caught the eye of Deepdale legend Paul Gallagher.

The defender has wasted no time in making his mark at PNE, following the permanent move from Plymouth Argyle in January. North End triggered a clause in the 24-year-old’s contract at Home Park and signed him for a reported £1.5million plus.

He has made eight appearances to date for Preston across all competitions - predominantly operating in the heart of the Lilywhites’ back three. And Gallagher, who represented both PNE and Argyle in his playing career, thinks Gibson’s impact has been particularly impressive.

Lewis Gibson | Getty Images

He told BBC Lancashire: “He played the left of a three in the Wycombe game but I think he is more dominant central, with Andrew Hughes next to him.

“That is the only game I saw him struggle in because he was getting pulled out to the left hand side. But, I think he does bring another dimension to Preston.

“If you watch the Norwich game that back three were man-for-man and comfortable, because Paul Heckingbottom knows ‘these three guys at the back can deal with that front three’. So, ‘you boys in front get pressure on the ball and don’t worry about these behind you, because they are so strong’.

“That is where Preston will come into their own.”

Gallagher, who was renowned for having an eye for a pass and unlocking defences as a player, also went on to highlight how he thinks North End go to the next level as a team.

“We did the Oxford game and Oxford took those tactics to sit in,” said Gallagher. “I said on commentary that I would be putting all my attacking players on, because Oxford were not really getting out their half. (Mads) Frokjaer was on the bench and (Josh) Bowler was at the club at the time.

“Get those more attacking players on who might try imaginative passes and get shots away, because in the Oxford game, Preston gave them the goal but then got back in it.

“I was thinking to get rid of the back three and get an extra player forward, because those are games you want to win if you want to get challenging. That is where Preston will come into their own, if they can add that little bit when teams start sitting off them.”