Burnley saw a late penalty appeal waved away at Deepdale on Saturday

Former Preston North End boss Simon Grayson felt referee Andrew Kitchen got his big, late decision correct in the Lancashire derby.

The Clarets saw strong appeals for a penalty, in the final minute of normal time at Deepdale, waved away by the official.

Burnley substitute Marcus Edwards drove into the Preston box and went down after a slide challenge from North End defender Lewis Gibson.

Andrew Kitchen | Lewis Storey Getty Images

“At first view of it you’re thinking ‘oh, that’s a penalty’,” said Grayson, who was in the Sky Sports studio for the game. “But you look at it now and the defender stands up and then he goes to ground.

“He loses his footing a little bit and he’s really fortunate the force he goes in with he actually gets the ball first and it then ricochets away for a corner.

“You saw the protest go up straight away from the Burnley players, but I think the referee got the right decision there.”

North End manager Paul Heckingbottom watched the game from the top of the Invicibles Pavilion, as he served the first of his two-match touchline ban.

He was adamant his player won the ball but didn’t have too many complaints for PNE being denied a spot-kick themselves, for handball.

“Yes, I've seen one back, their appeal, and it's exactly as I thought,” said Heckingbottom. “Lewis got something on the ball because I saw the ball jump straight away.

“Our end, I've not seen, but I've not heard. I've just come straight up from chatting to staff but our staff have not mentioned too much about it. So if it is, it is. But I've not seen that.”

“I don’t think I’m being biased.”

Clarets chief Scott Parker was incensed on the touchline and Kitchen dished out yellow cards to the dugout. Post-match his opinion on the decision had not changed.

“It’s a penalty for me and I don’t think I’m being biased in my understanding of it,” said Parker. “Marcus Edwards has touched the ball first and then he’s touched it on to the player who’s slid on the ground.

“The referee said to me that the defender got the ball. He didn’t get the ball. If the defender’s running with the ball and I want to tackle him, I have to get contact with the ball first.”