Sunderland and Swansea City have both made the decision to sack their managers.

Two manager dismissals shook the Championship on Monday as both Sunderland and Swansea City made cut-throat decisions at the hilt of their clubs.

The Black Cats, who are just one point behind Preston North End in the table, sacked Tony Mowbray after 15 months in charge. The Swans also parted ways with Michael Duff, who only joined the South Wales side in June this year from League One side Barnsley.

The cluster of teams between fifth and 12th in the Championship rankings have only five points between them, including Preston in eighth. Sunderland are currently ninth, having won just two of their last nine league matches. Mowbray helped the side reach the play-offs last season, where they finished agonisingly short of promotion as Luton Town progressed instead. Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said it was a 'difficult decision to make' to let Mowbray go.

"We remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step," he told the club website. "We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period."

Similarly, Swansea confirmed the departure of Duff after winning just one game in eight. The Swans are currently 18th in the Championship table, five points above the bottom three.

"This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention," club chairman Andy Coleman said.

"I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael's tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.

"Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach."