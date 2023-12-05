PNE have been drawn away to Chelsea in the FA Cup third round

Stamford Bridge

Preston North End say 'initial indications' are that the club will receive up to 6,000 tickets for next month's FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

The Lilywhites were drawn away to the Premier League heavyweights in Sunday's draw. PNE are 'working with Chelsea' to announce the date of the game as quickly as possible, with television selections expected to be announced on Friday.

Ties will be played from Friday, 5 January to Monday, 8 January, with last season's competition seeing one game played on Friday, two on Saturday evening, two on Sunday and one on Monday night. Clubs will receive a live broadcast fee of £85,000 if picked for TV, while those who progress through to round four get £105,000 from the prize fund.

North End supporters, who make their first trip to Stamford Bridge with PNE since 2002, are eagerly awaiting date confirmation for the match. As Preston highlighted in their club update this week too, scheduling could be impacted by Chelsea's involvement in the Carabao Cup.