There have been some contentious decisions against PNE in recent weeks - against Cardiff City and QPR

Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was not looking for excuses after defeat to Queens Park Rangers, but did feel Lyndon Dykes should've been sent off.

The Rs striker was shown a yellow card, after his arm struck PNE defender Andrew Hughes during an aerial duel. Sky Sports pundits felt the challenge was 'dangerous' from Dykes and that he could've easily been shown a red card by referee Josh Smith.

But, the Scotland international stayed on the pitch and Marti Cifuentes' team went on to beat a lacklustre North End 0-2 - with both goals scored in the second half. Post-match, Lowe was asked about the Dykes incident and he believed it should've been a straightforward decision.

In the recent Cardiff City loss, PNE were also aggrieved that Jamilu Collins stayed on the pitch for headbutting Ched Evans. Lowe shared that a panel had told Preston they were hard done by in that instance - and he expects a similar message regarding Dykes.

"He's a good player and I don't really want to see anyone sent off, but I think last year he gave Liam Lindsay six stitches in the back of the head," said Lowe. "He's given Andrew Hughes a bloody nose and lip. I've got the chance to see it on the side, straight away - and the referee hasn't. I am not looking for excuses, we were nowhere near the levels and lost.