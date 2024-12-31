Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A day out from the January transfer window opening and a key Preston North End star has been linked with a move away.

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Preston North End striker Emil Riis, and could make a move for him next month.

Our friends at The Star are reporting that Riis is on their list of transfer targets when the window opens tomorrow (January 1). The Blades are keen to add to their attacking options, and have drawn up a list of targets with Riis just one name that appears on there.

The Danish striker was previously a target for Chris Wilder during his time in charge at Middlesbrough. Newspaper articles in Denmark claimed that a a £7.5m offer was put on the table to sign Riis, but that was rejected, as PNE hoped for £10m.

Sheffield United's transfer plans are shaped by their chief scout Jamie Hoyland, who was previously the reserve team manager at Preston from 2005 to 2012. The Yorkshire outfit find themselves in second in the Championship table. They have recently had a change in ownership, so money could be made available to the manager to help strengthen the team in their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom isn’t worried about Emil Riis’ contract situation. His old club Sheffield United are now sniffing around the Dane though. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Paul Heckingbottom’s stance on Emil Riis

Riis’ contract at Deepdale expires this summer, and so Preston could risk losing the forward for nothing. He leads the scoring charts at the club this season with seven goals in 24 matches.

Paul Heckingbottom has taken a relaxed stance on Riis, and other players whose contracts expire at the end of the campaign. In total, 14 contract expire in the Preston North End squad this summer with a mix of first-teamers and youngsters.

"Yeah, but listen I don't worry about players wanting to run their contracts down," said Heckingbottom to the Evening Post earlier this week.

"It is totally their responsibility. If I think back to when I was a player, you are well within your rights. From my point of view I, we, the club get relaxed about it.

“You can flip it the other way... players are trying to earn and show their value to me, as well as other clubs. At the same time we are obviously looking at replacements and other players. It's always a catch 22 for players but I have got no problem with it at all."