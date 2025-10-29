Football Manager 2026 predicts how the January transfer window could pan out for Preston North End.

It has been a positive season so far for Preston North End as Paul Heckingbottom’s men head into Saturday’s long trip to Southampton sitting just outside of the Championship play-off places.

After narrowly avoiding relegation into League One on the final day of last season, the Lilywhites embarked on what was to become a successful summer transfer window that has laid the foundations to a promising opening three months to the campaign.

In total, 12 new faces arrived at Deepdale as the likes of Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, Sheffield Wednesday duo Pol Valentin and Michael Smith and Aston Villa winger Lewis Dobbin were all secured and added to a squad intent on improving on an underwhelming season last time out.

With just three defeats in 12 league games, Heckingbottom is benefitting from something of a reboot within his squad - and he will now hope for more of the same when the January transfer window opens for business. But what business could be conducted in the first month of the new year? We take to the latest instalment of one of the world’s most popular video games as Football Manager 2026 predicts what business could lie in wait for North End during the January transfer window.

Who does Football Manager 26 predict Preston North End will sign in January?

Chido Obi has not been named in a senior matchday squad this season | Manchester United via Getty Images

Business was somewhat limited but there was one permanent signing and three loan additions made to the Lilywhites squad during the first month of the new year. The permanent signing came in the form of a free transfer move for Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete, who has found himself out of favour at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats were happy to allow the former Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle loan signing depart without a fee and that allowed the virtual Heckingbottom to snap him up for nothing.

There were three Premier League youngsters that joined the club and the most high profile was unquestionably Manchester United academy striker Chido Obi. The Denmark youth international has made eight senior appearances at Old Trafford but will have his first chance to gain regular senior experience during a half-season loan at Deepdale. He’ll be be joined by two young defenders after Heckingbottom secured Manchester City prospect Christian McFarlane and Bournemouth youngster Matai Akinmboni on loan.

Who does Football Manager 26 predict Preston North End will sell in January?

CameraSport - Lee Parker

There were three departures from Deepdale and around £7.5m in fees were raked in. Firstly, there was a free transfer departure as veteran winger Robbie Brady moved north of the border he joined Celtic. Icelandic midfielder Stefán Thórdarson returned to Scandinavia as he made a £4m move to Danish club FC Midtjylland and he was followed through the exit door by Mads Frøkjaer-Jensen as he headed to Germany to join Hamburg in a £3.5m deal.

