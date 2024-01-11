3 . Ben Whiteman

You cannot rule it out, despite Whiteman's regular place in the PNE team. He is in the final six months of his contract and has established himself as a solid Championship operator over the last three years. Alan Browne has suggested he wants to stay at the club and break the all time appearance record, but his connection with PNE is unique. While Whiteman is believed to think highly of North End, his talent is clear and that could attract suitors. As for Preston, if they are unable to tie Whiteman down to fresh terms then this is their last opportunity to receive a fee for a player who reportedly cost them around £1.8m.