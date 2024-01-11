Preston North End are in for a reasonably quiet January transfer window, but incoming and outgoing business is not off the table.
The Lilywhites do need to move players on, in order to facilitate their own recruits. So far, youngster Lewis Leigh is the only exit. He has signed for Crewe Alexandra, on a loan deal until the end of the season, after a spell with National League side Bromley.
Here, we look at the members of PNE's squad who could also head out or leave this month.
1. Layton Stewart
The summer signing has been limited to four cameo appearances off the bench, since his arrival from Liverpool on a three-year contract. Manager Ryan Lowe backs his finishing ability and sees Stewart as someone who will score goals for Preston one day, but now the focus is getting him out on loan to League One. The number 17 is not making North End's match day squads and was in the away end at Chelsea last weekend. He needs to get out, play games and show what he can do. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Patrick Bauer
As reported by the Lancashire Post this week, a January exit looks increasingly unlikely for Bauer despite PNE's boss publicly making him available for loan. Bauer has made two appearances this season, but the experienced defender has been fit all campaign. A move cannot be ruled out entirely, but it's understood that Bauer would rather see out his Preston contract and then explore other opportunities - if that is what it comes to.
3. Ben Whiteman
You cannot rule it out, despite Whiteman's regular place in the PNE team. He is in the final six months of his contract and has established himself as a solid Championship operator over the last three years. Alan Browne has suggested he wants to stay at the club and break the all time appearance record, but his connection with PNE is unique. While Whiteman is believed to think highly of North End, his talent is clear and that could attract suitors. As for Preston, if they are unable to tie Whiteman down to fresh terms then this is their last opportunity to receive a fee for a player who reportedly cost them around £1.8m.
4. Noah Mawene
Another youngster who could benefit from a loan spell at a decent level. First year pro Mawene has made two substitute appearances in the Championship and been an unused substitute seven times in all competitions. His attitude has been praised by team mates and the attacking midfielder would be better off showcasing his talent somewhere in the second half of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd