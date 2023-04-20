PNE were beaten 4-2 but the result was overshadowed by a brawl that erupted on the touchline, which was started by a coming together between already substituted Swansea midfielder Joe Allen and North End boss Lowe.

Both sets of players and staff clashed in heated confrontations, ending with both Allen and Lowe being shown red cards.

Under EFL rules, clubs have a responsibility post match to provide a representative to speak to the media. Given how the game ended, PNE did not on this occasion and have explained their thinking in a statement.

It read: “Preston North End would like to offer clarity with regards to the post-match press obligations following the match at Swansea City on Wednesday 19th April 2023.

“Manager Ryan Lowe did not appear for his post-match press conference following Wednesday’s fixture having taken instructions from the club not to do so. Emotions were running high following incidents towards the end of the match which included Ryan having been given a red card.

“On this occasion it was decided that it was better that any press questions for the manager be handled at the press conference scheduled for Friday 21st April in advance of the Blackburn Rovers fixture.”

Ryan Lowe is pulled away while tempers flare at the end of PNE's defeat against Swansea