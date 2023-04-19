Neither the manager or a player was put up for interview with the media after the defeat.

Lowe was sent off after a melee was sparked in the 90th minute, he and Joe Allen – who had been substituted prior – in the centre of it all with both shown straight red cards.

Joel Piroe put the home side in front inside two minutes, given time and space in the box to finish from a low cross from the right. Joe Allen made it two after the Swans flowed forward, the no.7 cutting inside onto his left foot and finding the far corner.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe shouts instructions from the technical area

Harry Darling made it three before half time, crashing a header home unmarked from Ryan Manning’s free kick.