Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe refuses post match press conference after red card against Swansea City
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe refused to conduct a post match press conference after his side’s 4-2 defeat to Swansea City on Wednesday night, a game in which he was shown a red card.
Neither the manager or a player was put up for interview with the media after the defeat.
Lowe was sent off after a melee was sparked in the 90th minute, he and Joe Allen – who had been substituted prior – in the centre of it all with both shown straight red cards.
Joel Piroe put the home side in front inside two minutes, given time and space in the box to finish from a low cross from the right. Joe Allen made it two after the Swans flowed forward, the no.7 cutting inside onto his left foot and finding the far corner.
Harry Darling made it three before half time, crashing a header home unmarked from Ryan Manning’s free kick.
PNE got themselves back into the game, in the second half, with an early goal from Tom Cannon followed by Troy Parrott’s second league goal of the season, from the bench. His confident finish brought the deficit back to one before Robbie Brady’s poor pass presented the ball to Liam Walsh who released Piroe to make it four late into stoppage time.