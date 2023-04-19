Swansea City manager Russell Martin has his say on Preston North End drama as Ryan Lowe is sent off

Joel Piroe bookended the scoring, with Joe Allen and Harry Darling also finding the net, the Swans having a three goal lead at half time. Tom Cannon netted early into the second half to start a North End comeback, with Troy Parrott’s smart chip getting them to within a goal before the game was once again taken away from them.

The biggest talking point of the night came, however, right at the death of the game. Allen and PNE manager Ryan Lowe seemingly sparking an all-out brawl between both sides’ players and staff – the pair seeing red once referee Oli Langford eventually got control of the match.

Speaking about Allen, who was in the centre of the controversy, Martin said: “I'm disappointed how the night ends because all he was doing was trying to get the attention of the fourth official. The game probably should have been stopped, Jay Fulton takes a head injury, the boy wins the ball but his arm hits his head. It's a head injury and he should probably stop the game but he doesn't, so it can be avoided.

Swansea City's Joe Allen and Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe clash in the dying moments of the game

"Then Ryan pushes Joe and chaos ensues. That is what sparked it. The game should have been stopped, but isn't, and Ryan pushes Joe and after that it's carnage. If that doesn't happen I don't think any of it happens. I've watched it back, I don't think it's pretty for anyone.

"Our job as a group of staff is to get our players away from it and it is what it is. I've not got a clue on further repercussions, I'll have to wait and see. It could have been avoided, twice probably, but it's happened and it is what it is.”

Having watched it back, Martin declined the opportunity to elaborate on what went on, with the assembled media having only what they could see at the time to go on, whilst multiple melees formed near the touchline.

“I'm sure it'll come to light but there were a few things that I didn't like and it is what it is. When people are passionate and care about what they're doing and want to win so badly sometimes it boils over. I don't judge anyone for that but it is a disappointing thing to happen.

“I totally understand Joe's reaction to it, really. You don't expect that from a manager but he didn't provoke it, his reaction probably merits the red card. He's just apologised but he doesn't need to, he's just showing care to his team mate in the first place and then he reacts because he's a winner. He's passionate and he cares for his team.”

Martin didn’t expect many niceties from the visiting manager after the game, with the old tradition of sharing a drink with the opposition manager his choice to poke a little fun at the expense of Lowe when offered up the opportunity.

