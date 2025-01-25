Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was set to return from a two-match suspension

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman is set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle.

The Lilywhites skipper was set to return to the squad for Saturday’s encounter against Middlesbrough, following a two-match suspension for 10 yellow cards. But, the number four wasn’t included and instead spent pre-match meeting young PNE supporters in the stadium’s family room.

Whiteman was wearing a protective boot and watched the game from the stands. He had sat out of the Watford and Luton Town away trips due to suspension and will now miss the next batch of games - which includes next weekend’s derby at Blackburn Rovers.

“Yeah, Ben's going to be a while,” said Heckingbottom. “When he was training while we were away - the first game he was suspended - he just rocked his ankle and yeah, it's a bit of a nasty one. So he's going to be a while. It's a blow. We'd be daft not to look at trying to improve in that area but only if someone's going to add to the squad. He just rocked his ankle, that was it.”

His absence could see Ryan Ledson earn more game time over the next month or so. The number 18 started against Luton and Watford but dropped to the bench against Boro. Stefan Thordarson will also be in line for more starts. The Iceland international scored his first goal for the club on Saturday.

Whiteman’s performances this season have come in for criticism at times - the 28-year-old admitted frustration at some of his displays when speaking on New Year’s Day. He has still been a regular in the side this season for manager Paul Heckingbottom - racking up more than 1,900 minutes.