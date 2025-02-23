Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE take on Burnley in the FA Cup next weekend

Preston North End midfielder Mads Frokjaer is expected to be out for a couple of weeks, says manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The Dane was labelled a ‘doubt’ for Saturday’s trip to Coventry City and North End’s number ten was not in the squad to face the Sky Blues.

He was limping at the end of Preston’s midweek encounter at home to Millwall. The 25-year-old, who has two goals and three assists this season, now looks doubtful for the big FA Cup clash against Burnley.

Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“Yeah, another one (injured),” said Heckingbottom post-Coventry. “As we were saying about the games and managing them, he was one who we left out in the last game because all of a sudden his workload really spiked.

“His performances are good and we know how hard we have to work to win games and the demands. We tried to shield and protect him a little bit. And the exact opposite has happened, just because we brought him on as a sub.

“So, yeah, that's frustrating. But they're the issues you get. We wouldn't change it. We'd rather be in the cups and fighting in the league games in midweek. But with that, we know we increase the risks of things like that.

“That's why this next week now, we've got a free week so we need to use it really well. Because, then we go into another five games in two weeks again. So, yeah, we wouldn't change it, because that's what we want to be.”