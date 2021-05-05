Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen eyes successful finale to his loan spell in the visit to Nottingham Forest

The visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday marks the end of Iversen’s temporary stay with the Lilywhites.

He’s kept nine clean sheets in 22 appearances, five of those during Frankie McAvoy’s time in interim charge.

Iversen has not been beaten since the 5-0 defeat by Brentford on April 10, with Stoke, Derby, Coventry and Barnsley all firing blanks against PNE.

Preston North End's loan goalkeeper Daniel Iversen

The last PNE goalkeeper to have a similar clean sheet record was Jordan Pickford.

He has six shut-outs on the bounce in October and November 2015 during his loan from Sunderland.

North End would like to have Iversen back on loan next season.

The Dane himself is keen to return but says what happens is up to Leicester.

PNE keeper Daniel Iversen with goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt

Iversen told the Lancashire Post: “It’s not in my hands so I can’t really say a lot.

“I need to try and go out on loan next season again and of course Leicester will be involved in that.

“I’m happy here and have enjoyed the loan, I’ve enjoyed all my loan spells.”

A familiar face for Iversen when he arrived at Deepdale in January was PNE’s keeper coach Mike Pollitt.

The pair had worked together at Rotherham last season at the start of Iversen’s time on loan there.

There is clearly a strong working relationship there which has helped him in his time at North End.

Iversen said: “I enjoy working with Polly a lot. I worked with him last season for a couple of months at Rotherham. I like the way he works.

“We have joke at the right times and know when we have to be serious, we get that balance right. When I first came here it was good to know someone.”

North End’s good run of form and clean sheets have strengthened the claim of McAvoy to land the PNE job full-time.

Going into the season’s finale at the City Ground, the Scot has a record of four wins, two draws and one loss.

Iversen said: “Frankie has done really well and every credit to him. We’ve had some good results and hopefully we can finish the season well.

“There have been the clean sheets and that is credit to everyone in the team, we have defended really well.”

Iversen came on loan at the turn of the year to cover the loss of Declan Rudd to a knee injury – Rudd needed surgery to repair cartilage which had slipped out of place and jammed in his knee cap.

Before the 2-0 win over Barnsley last Saturday, Rudd was able to join in with the pre-match warm-up.