Operations are 'successful' for Preston North End striker after 'serious internal injuries'
The PNE striker was involved in a serious road traffic incident last month
Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has provided an update on striker Finlay Cross-Adair, who is on the road to recovery after two successful operations.
The 18-year-old was involved in a road traffic incident on October 5 and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Cross-Adair, who was out on loan with Scottish side Annan Athletic, was rescued from his wrecked Seat car by firefighters, on the A6 near Lancaster.
PNE's number 29, who is under contract until 2025, was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital and discharged on Tuesday, 24 October. Preston boss Ryan Lowe paid a visit to see Cross-Adair in hospital and he is now on the long road to playing football again. For now, though, it is very much one step at a time.
"Yeah, he's good," said Ridsdale. "He was sitting behind me at Blackburn, in the stand watching the game. He is on a program here with our physios and on his rehabilitation. He had very serious, internal injuries from the road crash which, again, needed two very serious operations. They have been, I am delighted to say, successful. He had a very bad knee injury, but luckily it didn't affect the bone. So, his knee is rebuilding itself, but he's now on a program, back with us.
"As I say, he was fit enough to be in the stand at Blackburn, watching the game. We are delighted, because that was touch and go. At the moment, it's getting him back to a situation where he can run around a football field - before he kicks a ball - never mind anything else. The good news is that he's back in and around it and the physios are working with him."