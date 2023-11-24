Finlay Cross-Adair

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has provided an update on striker Finlay Cross-Adair, who is on the road to recovery after two successful operations.

The 18-year-old was involved in a road traffic incident on October 5 and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Cross-Adair, who was out on loan with Scottish side Annan Athletic, was rescued from his wrecked Seat car by firefighters, on the A6 near Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE's number 29, who is under contract until 2025, was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital and discharged on Tuesday, 24 October. Preston boss Ryan Lowe paid a visit to see Cross-Adair in hospital and he is now on the long road to playing football again. For now, though, it is very much one step at a time.

"Yeah, he's good," said Ridsdale. "He was sitting behind me at Blackburn, in the stand watching the game. He is on a program here with our physios and on his rehabilitation. He had very serious, internal injuries from the road crash which, again, needed two very serious operations. They have been, I am delighted to say, successful. He had a very bad knee injury, but luckily it didn't affect the bone. So, his knee is rebuilding itself, but he's now on a program, back with us.