Finlay Cross-Adair, 18, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his Seat car collided head on with a van on the A6 at Bay Horse, near Lancaster, at around 5.10pm (Thursday, October 5).

The young forward from Longridge, a boyhood PNE fan, signed his first professional contract with the club last December. Lancashire Police said he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Firefighters said they had to cut the teenager out of his car after it was wrecked in the collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The injured footballer was given first aid by firefighters before he was handed over to ambulance crews and rushed to hospital.

The road was closed for around six hours while crash investigators examined the scene, before it was reopened at around midnight.

A spokesman for PNE said: “Preston North End can confirm that young professional Finlay Cross-Adair was involved in a road traffic accident on the A6 on the evening of Thursday, October 5.

"Finlay suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident and is currently recovering in hospital.

"The football club will show full support for Finlay and his family during his recovery.

"We will be making no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Sgt Phil Baxendale, from the force’s road policing unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We are now working to establish exactly what caused the collision and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”