Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is relieved to see Finlay Cross-Adair on the road to recovery, after his road traffic incident.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month, following a crash on the A6 near Lancaster. The centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with boyhood club PNE last December, was rescued from his wrecked Seat car by firefighters - who cut him free before Cross-Adair was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe visited the youngster at his hospital bed recently and the teenager - who was out on loan with Scottish side Annan Athletic - has now been discharged. PNE confirmed the news in a club update this week, with Cross-Adair having been in a stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. It’s now the road to recovery for the striker, who underwent surgery on his wrist.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...