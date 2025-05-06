Worrying PNE verdict. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE sealed their Championship survival in a dramatic final day of the season.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic netted in a 2-2 draw against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, with the point enough to move them clear of the relegation zone.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign, however, with the Lilywhites winning just one of their last 15 games - meaning they joined Hull City, Stoke City, Derby County and Luton Town in a five-team battle to avoid relegation on the last day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That worrying run of results saw Paul Heckingbottom’s men drop from 15th on February 11 to finishing just a point above the relegation zone on the final day.

And that worrying decline is something which has concerned Second Tier Podcast co-host Justin Peach and believes the end to the campaign could have a knock on effect for PNE.

In fact, the co-host is adamant significant changes need to be made behind the scenes to avoid another relegation battle next term.

Speaking on the latest episode, he said: ‘I fear for Preston next season anyway, that would be a very early shout for me going into next season. I do think it’s too basic of a debate to make about Preston spending more because they have spent money but it’s so clear they need to spend more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The recruitment, has that been effective when they have spent? Look at Stefan Thordarson, he’s been poor this season, Jeppe Okkels has been poor. Then you’ve got Milutan Osmajic, who has brought a whole world of problems and he’s also been poor, Mads Frokjaer has been poor.

‘The club’s recruitment policy has long been to look in the bargain basement and that’s why I can see Preston struggling again. I can also see Paul Heckingbottom potentially walking away if assurances aren’t made.

‘There needs to be significant changes not only in their spending policy but also how they identify players because it’s clearly not been great when they have spent money.

‘It’s an ageing squad as well. I was looking at the numbers and it’s quite concerning that there are quite a lot of players reaching their post peak years. So there needs to be a fair bit of turnover this summer otherwise - like I said - I worry for Preston going into the summer.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE concerns as Championship strengthens

The Championship will be much stronger next season, according to Ryan Dilks. | Getty Images

Currently 20 teams have confirmed their spot in the 2025-26 Championship, with Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town dropping from the Premier League, while Birmingham City and Wrexham were promoted from League One.

And Peach’s co-host Ryan Dilks believes the second-tier will be a lot tougher than the recent campaign, which has got him concerned over the Lilywhites.

He said: ‘Look at it like this, Birmingham and Wrexham won’t be in any danger of going down next season. You’d think Derby will be stronger with John Eustace, I’d be surprised if Hull had as bad a season than the one they’ve just had.

‘Right now it’s hard to list many teams who you would pencil in for a relegation battle next season and this season has seriously exposed how much Preston need to strengthen. Will that happen with a club who have historically always shown a reluctance to spend on a squad?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m not even sure Paul Heckingbottom will be there next season because he seems so cheesed off. There’s a lot of problems here and I think this end to the season is a sign of things to come. I’d be fearful for them and an early shout I know but that’s how I’m feeling currently.’

Your next PNE read: Ex-Preston North End man released by arch-rivals as former Aston Villa and Fulham man looks for new club