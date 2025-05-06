Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End’s arch-rivals Blackpool have released former Lilywhites midfielder Josh Onomah.

The 28-year-old joined the League One club in October 2024 after a trial period. He spent the entire 2023/24 season as a free agent, having been unable to sort fresh terms at PNE in the summer. Onomah, whom Stoke City had looked at, then reunited with ex-boss Steve Bruce at Bloomfield Road.

In total he made 18 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring one goal and assisting another. That is five more games than Onomah managed for North End. The Deepdale club brought him in on a short-term deal in January 2023, after the midfielder left Fulham.

Reflecting on his stint on the Fylde Coast, reporter Amos Wynn said: ‘Onomah’s time in Tangerine didn’t really get going. Clearly, his lengthy period without a club prior to joining Blackpool had taken its toll. The attacking midfielder never looked fit, and didn’t seem to have a natural place in Bruce’s team.

‘It was a risk worth taking to sign him on a free given his talent, but the gamble didn’t bring any rewards and now it’s rightly time to move on. His talent was there to see in some instances, including Shrewsbury away; unfortunately the sample size is far too small.’

Onomah is one of 12 players to be let go by Blackpool. Other notable names include Jordan Rhodes, Oliver Norburn, Jordan Gabriel and Richard O’Donnell. Also released is young defender Tyler Hill, who is the son of former PNE defender Matt.

