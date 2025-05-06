Trai Hume battles Kaine Kesler-Hayden. | Getty Images

Although the transfer window is still more than a month away from opening, there’s plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds.

With the campaign over for many of PNE’s Championship rivals, all eyes are now on preparing for the summer window.

It’s set to be another busy market for the Lilwhites, who are looking to strengthen after a disappointing end to the season.

There have been a few names already circulating, with Leicester City keeper Daniel Iversen linked with a Deepdale on Monday.

Elsewhere across the Championship, there’s plenty of speculation growing as clubs begin their planning for another busy period.

Here are the latest headlines from across the second tier.

Sunderland battle to keep hold of duo

Sunderland are set to battle it out with Wolves for the signings of duo Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin, according to Molineux News.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has reported the Premier League side are keeping tabs on the Black Cats’ full-backs after impressive campaigns on Wearside.

Hume, who arrived at the Stadium of Light in January 2022, has been an ever-present in Regis Le Bris side this term, registering 52 appearances to date. Meanwhile, Cirkin has attracted interest in the top flight and amassed 36 outings so far despite an injury-hit campaign.

The article goes on to say it remains unclear how far Wolves will be willing to push their interest, with Sunderland set to face Coventry in the play-off semi-finals to determine their fate.

The duo featured in both contests against PNE, with the Lilywhites picking up draws against the promotion hopefuls.

Middlesbrough eye Blackburn ace

Middlesbrough are believed to be front-runners in the race to sign Tyhrys Dolan, according to EFL Analysis.

It’s been reported that the midfielder has held talks with Boro representatives, with his current deal in Lancashire set to expire this summer.

Although Rovers are keen for the 23-year-old to remain at Ewood Park, Dolan is open to moving away from Valerian Ismael’s side this summer.

The Blackburn youth product has netted seven goals and registered six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions this term as they missed out on the play-offs by two points. He appeared in October’s goalless draw against PNE, but was on the winning side in March’s reverse fixtures when the Lilywhites’ bitter rivals claimed a 2-1 victory.

After making his debut in August 2020 aged 17, Dolan has amassed 211 appearances and scored 26 times.

Travers tracked by Birmingham

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is reportedly on the radar of newly-promoted Birmingham City.

EFL Analysis have claimed that the 25-year-old is being tracked by the Blues, who won the League One title with 111 points this term.

The article suggests the Cherries stopper is one of a number of options being considered by Chris Davies, who is looking to add competition with third-tier Golden Glove winner Ryan Allsop.

Travers has spent the second half of the season on loan with Middlesbrough, where he kept four clean sheets in 17 Championship appearances for Carrick’s men. The stopper signed a deal until the end of the campaign at the Riverside Stadium on January 29, missing PNE’s 2-1 triumph just three days prior.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has four caps to his name, still has two years remaining on his current deal at the Vitality Stadium.

