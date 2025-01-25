Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough RECAP and highlights as Emil Riis does it again versus Boro
The Lilywhites returned to Deepdale after collecting four points from two long away trips, in the space of four days. Next up was one of the Championship's strongest sides but they have brought the best out of Paul Heckingbottom's team this campaign, in terms of performance. And so, there was reason for optimism and belief as PNE locked horns with Middlesbrough.
It was Michael Carrick's side who made the stronger start but they were dealt a blow early doors, when star striker Emmanuel Latte Lath had to be withdrawn due to injury. As the first half passed the mid way point the improvement from Preston was notable as they grew in confidence and started to ask questions. And, with 28 minutes on the clock, the hosts hit the front.
In some style, too. Stefan Thordarson's time at North End has been up and down to date but the manager's faith in him has always been there. When space opened up down the left the Iceland international drove into it, cut inside and whipped a delightful effort into the far right corner. A magnificent solo strike from the number 22, who was played in by Milutin Osmajic.
It was PNE who had the lead at the break but the game never felt likely to finish with one goal scored. Just moments after Osmajic had seen a heavy touch let him down when running through, the ball was in Preston's net. Ben Doak flicked the ball over the top of North End's back line and Delano Burgzorg was both calm and clinical to draw the visitors level.
At that point, with more than five thousand Middlesbrough supporters in full voice and looking to suck the ball into the net again, Preston very much appeared on the ropes. They, so impressively, weathered that storm and found the energy to go again.
With 78 minutes gone, Luke Ayling was robbed of possession in his own box and substitute Emil Riis - who loves scoring against Boro - came up with the goods. The Dane controlled the ball, steadied himself and unleashed the killer finish into the bottom right corner. Back-to-back three points for PNE, for whom it has been a fine week.
Attendance: 18,474 PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, McCann (c), Thordarson (Ledson 61'), Meghoma (Brady 61'), Frokjaer (Keane 84'), Greenwood (Holmes 73'), Osmajic (Riis 73') PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts.
FULL TIME: PNE 2-1 Middlesbrough!
North End make it back-to-back wins as Emil Riis’ second half strike earns all three points for PNE.
They took the lead through Stefan Thordarson after 28 minutes but Delano Burgzorg equalised just before the hour.
A hard fought clash at Deepdale but it’s Preston who come out on top against one of the promotion hopefuls.
90' Added time (2-1)
SEVEN.
89' Guided wide (2-1)
Doak gets to the byline and crosses but it hits his team mate and goes behind.
85' Booked (2-1)
Ledson cautioned for a foul.
85' Final change (2-1)
Frokjaer off for Keane.
80' Calmest of heads (2-1)
Brady slid him through and Glover kept the first time effort out but PNE robbed Ayling of possession in his own box and when it dropped for Riis he took his time, before picking out the bottom right corner.
GOAL!!!!! PNE 2-1 Boro
RIIIIIIIIIIISSSS!!!
76' Fizzed wide (1-1)
The Boro fans are singing Ryan Giles’ name and he takes on the shot from 25 yards but sends it wide.
74' Boro sub (1-1)
Ryan Giles is on for Borges.
74' Double change (1-1)
Riis and Holmes on for Osmajic and Greenwood.
72' Break in play (1-1)
PNE’s corner drops for Kesler-Hayden and he unleashes a ferocious first time effort which clatters into the head of a Boro player.
70' Evades Hughes (1-1)
A crisp corner from Greenwood and the faintest of touches from Glover in the Boro goal to turn it away from Hughes at the back post.
69' Cut out (1-1)
Vital defending from Fry to stop Greenwood’s low cross finding Osmajic in the box. Ledson with the tackle to set PNE on the attack.
68' Drilled wide (1-1)
McCann takes on the half volley from 20 yards but it’s comfortably wide.
63' Penalty appeals (1-1)
More in the away end than on the pitch as Burgzorg drives into Preston’s box and goes down among a crowd of bodies.
60' PNE subs (1-1)
Brady and Ledson on for Meghoma and Thordarson.
60' Tipped over (1-1)
Boro pushing now. Hackney’s low cross is flicked towards the roof of the net by Forss and Woodman does well to push it over.
57' Excellent save (1-1)
Doak bursts forward and unleashes a fierce shot towards the bottom right corner but Woodman tips it around the post.
