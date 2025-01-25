Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another three points for Preston North End!

The Lilywhites returned to Deepdale after collecting four points from two long away trips, in the space of four days. Next up was one of the Championship's strongest sides but they have brought the best out of Paul Heckingbottom's team this campaign, in terms of performance. And so, there was reason for optimism and belief as PNE locked horns with Middlesbrough.

It was Michael Carrick's side who made the stronger start but they were dealt a blow early doors, when star striker Emmanuel Latte Lath had to be withdrawn due to injury. As the first half passed the mid way point the improvement from Preston was notable as they grew in confidence and started to ask questions. And, with 28 minutes on the clock, the hosts hit the front.

In some style, too. Stefan Thordarson's time at North End has been up and down to date but the manager's faith in him has always been there. When space opened up down the left the Iceland international drove into it, cut inside and whipped a delightful effort into the far right corner. A magnificent solo strike from the number 22, who was played in by Milutin Osmajic.

It was PNE who had the lead at the break but the game never felt likely to finish with one goal scored. Just moments after Osmajic had seen a heavy touch let him down when running through, the ball was in Preston's net. Ben Doak flicked the ball over the top of North End's back line and Delano Burgzorg was both calm and clinical to draw the visitors level.

At that point, with more than five thousand Middlesbrough supporters in full voice and looking to suck the ball into the net again, Preston very much appeared on the ropes. They, so impressively, weathered that storm and found the energy to go again.

With 78 minutes gone, Luke Ayling was robbed of possession in his own box and substitute Emil Riis - who loves scoring against Boro - came up with the goods. The Dane controlled the ball, steadied himself and unleashed the killer finish into the bottom right corner. Back-to-back three points for PNE, for whom it has been a fine week.

