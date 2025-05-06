Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It will be the PNE manager's first pre-season at Deepdale

Preston North End will be heading abroad for pre-season with plans now finalised, according to manager Paul Heckingbottom

The Lilywhites avoided relegation on the final day of the season at Bristol City and finished the 2024/25 campaign in 20th spot, having been dragged into trouble in the final few weeks of it. Players and staff will now have time away with each other before returning to training, usually in late June, with pre-season friendlies typically starting in early July.

For the last three years, Preston went out to Campoamor in Spain under former boss Ryan Lowe. They played friendlies against Getafe, Bruno’s Magpies and Lincoln City. Previously, PNE had not gone overseas in the summer. Heckingbottom, after the 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate, confirmed that arrangements have been sorted. Fans will eagerly await further details with the PNE boss not wanting to divulge the location.

“Yeah, that's all sorted,” said Heckingbottom. “I don’t think I’m meant to (say where). The work now starts. Everyone thinks it’s a break... this is it, you've got to get busy. I'll certainly have a drink tonight and then maybe not start tomorrow, but start Monday. If you ask my wife, she probably hates this bit because you think she’s got me, but she hasn’t! Until literally the window closes it’ll be (full on), yeah.”

During his Sheffield United tenure, Heckingbottom took the Blades out to Cidade do Futebol in Portugal. It is believed Spain is the likely location for North End again, but not a return to Campoamor. Club officials had flown out to recce a number of different facilities, with a decision having now been made. Heckingbottom was appointed on August 20, so it will be his first pre-season as PNE boss.

