‘The reality is’: Aston Villa man's honest view on Preston North End return possibility with glimmer of hope
But the left-back is adamant his future is out of his hands as he returns to Aston Villa following his season-long loan at Deepdale.
The 22-year-old has impressed for the Lilywhites this term - playing a key role in defence where he amassed 51 appearances. And his standout performances were rewarded as he completed a clean sweep in North End’s end-of-season awards last week.
After Saturday’s draw against Bristol City, Kesler-Hayden bid farewell along with fellow loanees Ryan Porteous, Jayden Meghoma and Sam Greenwood, whose deals have all come to an end.
But that wasn’t after Paul Heckingbottom gave a raving review over the Villa Park academy gradate, who has gone on to ‘another level’ this term.
The Lilywhites boss left the door open to possible returns to Lancashire for the loan quartet - and that is something Kesler-Hayden would be open to.
However, the defender believes his future remains out of his hands as he heads back to the Premier League side.
“I'm back at Villa on Monday," said Kesler-Hayden last week. "You have an end of season review. I'm sure there will be conversations to be had there. Until then, I won't know anything.
“It doesn't really matter what my say is at the moment, but obviously I love the club and I've loved my time here. Why not? I'd love to play for this club again. It's a really great club and hopefully we can get it on to bigger and better.
“This club will go on to bigger and better, but until I've had those conversations, we won't know. I think it depends... if I was coming to the end of my contract there, then I'd probably have more say. But the reality is I'm not.
“So while you're in the contract, obviously there's not too much that I can do and it's just up to them on my future and what that holds... we'll see."
Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s future uncertain after impressive PNE loan
Kesler-Hayden penned a new loan-term deal at Villa Park before arriving to Deepdale on a season-long loan last August.
His move to Deepdale represented his fifth temporary move away from Unai Emery’s side - and the full-back believes his spell with the Lilywhites has been vital to his development.
“Yeah, yeah, 100 per cent," said Kesler-Hayden. "I always say when I go back to Villa that if you're not playing in the first team, loans are the best thing you can do for yourself.
“Experience-wise and stuff like that, and I definitely recommend this place. Especially with how the fans are, how you're treated, how the people are in the building... yeah, I would definitely be doing that.”
