Milutin Osmajic scored a brace as Preston North End saw off Watford 3-0 at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites scored all three of their goals in the second half of Wednesday night’s clash, with Ali McCann thundering home the third. For Paul Heckingbottom’s side, it was the perfect response to last weekend’s loss at Millwall - with Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Burnley now set up nicely.
There were more than 13 thousand home fans inside Deepdale for the Watford clash... here is our latest fan gallery, courtesy of Camera Sport!
