Milutin Osmajic brace fires Preston North End to 3-0 win over Watford at Deepdale
Preston North End returned to winning ways in the Championship, as they saw off Watford 3-0 at Deepdale.
It was the visitors who had the first, glaring opportunity of Wednesday night’s clash - but PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman produced a crucial save to keep out Kwadwo Baah. The two sides headed in level after an evenly contested 45 minutes. Milutin Osmajic and Ben Whiteman both called Hornets shot-stopper, Jonathan Bond, into action.
At half time the game had the feel of one that could go either way. The importance of breaking the deadlock won’t have been lost on either side and it took just eight minutes of the second half, for North End to do so. Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s excellent work down the right led to him playing the ball across for Osmajic, who made no mistake with his first time finish.
The Montenegrin could be set for a lengthy spell out, if the FA come down hard on him for the bite on Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. But, if this was his last involvement for the time being, it wasn’t a bad one. On 65 minutes, the number 28 was on hand to apply another first time finish - after Jordan Storey smashed the ball across the box.
North End had to ride their luck over the course of the 90 minutes. Paul Heckingbottom’s side cleared off the line before Osmajic’s second and Vakoun Bayo somehow slotted wide - passing up the chance to reduce the deficit to one. And, with 15 minutes left to play, that miss was punished as Ali McCann thundered home a ferocious effort, via the post, to seal the three points.
Attendance: 13,602 PNE XI:Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden (Holmes 84’), Thordarson (Ledson 73’), Whiteman, McCann, Brady (Potts 73’), Frokjaer (Okkels 84’), Osmajic (Riis 87’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Bowler, Stewart.
FULL TIME: PNE 3-0 Watford
Two for Osmajic and one for McCann sees Preston return to winning ways! Reaction and ratings to follow, online.
90' Added time (3-0)
Okkels leads a PNE counter which results in Potts seeing a powerful strike blocked. SEVEN added minutes.
85' Double change (3-0)
Holmes and Okkels replace Kesler-Hayden and Frokjaer.
82' Another smart stop (3-0)
Andrews shoots from distance again and it deflects towards the top corner, but Woodman watches it all the way and pushes the effort behind.
80' Almost the hat-trick (3-0)
Kesler-Hayden is too quick down the left and he takes it all the way to the byline, before drilling the ball across goal. Osmajic gets there but Bond keepsit out.
GOAL!!!!!! PNE 3-0 Watford
An absolute stunner from Ali McCann!!!!
74' Huge miss and double sub (2-0)
Bayo is clean through and looks certain to score, but he drags his effort wide.
Ledson and Potts are on for Thordarson and Brady.
67' PNE in control (2-0)
The ball was bobbling around in Watford’s box and when Storey drilled it across, Osmajic was on hand to slot into the empty net.
GOAL!!!!!!! PNE 2-0 Watford
OSMAJIC AGAIN!
60' Watford sub
Ken Sema is on for Yasser Larouci.
Earlier in the half, Ryan Andrews replaced Festy Ebosele.
55' Just over! (1-0)
Osmajic has a chance to score his second but his header is guided over the crossbar from 12 yards.
GOAL!!!!!! PNE 1-0 Watford
Osmajic slots home his first time shot from Kesler-Hayden’s low cross! Just moments earlier, Sissoko had seen his header cleared off the line.
50' Should've been played in (0-0)
The ball breaks for Thordarson 35 yards from goal and as he strides forward, both Osmajic and Kesler-Hayden make dangerous runs in behind and the space opens up.
But, the midfielder takes an extra touch or two and eventually goes wide with the ball. It results in a corner, which is cleared.
48' Just over (0-0)
Whiteman’s corner is whipped in with pace and nodded just over, via a deflection, at the back post. The follow up corner is sent to the back post again and headed back across by Hughes, but Bond eventually gets hold of it after a few swipes at the ball by PNE players.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way at Deepdale, no changes for either side. Osmajic forces a corner down the right, early doors.
HT: PNE 0-0 Watford
Goalless at the break. Baah had the golden early chance for Watford, but PNE grew into the match and had some openings. On the whole, the visitors have looked pretty solid though and remain a threat on the break. It could go either way...
45' Big final chance (0-0)
Larouci’s lifted cross from the left goes all the way through to Ebosele, who chests the ball down and smashes his volley over the crossbar.
