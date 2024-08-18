Preston North End expected to appoint new manager ahead of Luton Town fixture
Preston North End expect to have a new manager appointed before next weekend’s match against Luton Town, the Lancashire Post understands.
Nobody has been offered the job as things stand, but it is believed that the Lilywhites will make a decision by Tuesday. Preston have drawn up their shortlist and have a preferred order of candidates. It was said on Wednesday that a list of 65 names would be narrowed down.
PNE are now without an interim manager, too. Ryan Lowe’s shock and sudden exit was confirmed on Monday, one game into the 2024/25 campaign. His assistant, Mike Marsh, was given the Sunderland and Swansea City games on an interim basis.
Alongside coach Peter Murphy and player-coach Ched Evans, he oversaw a 2-0 win over the Black Cats, at Deepdale, in the Carabao Cup. On Saturday, North End were well beaten, 3-0, at one of Marsh’s former clubs in Swansea City.
He did not appear for the post-match press conference, with it swiftly announced that Marsh would not be applying for the full-time job - nor taking the team any further. At the time of writing (18:00), former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is favourite for the job, with Sky Bet.
The 47-year-old is followed by ex-Manchester City EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy, experienced Championship boss Gary Rowett and Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. Barry-Murphy is understood to have applied for the role, while reports have indicated Heckingbottom would be keen.
As reported by the Lancashire Post earlier this week, former PNE boss Alex Neil was open to a conversation about returning to Deepdale - the 43-year-old left Stoke City in December. It’s believed there has only been very brief contact with the Scot.
