Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Ryan Lowe left his position as manager on Monday

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has issued an update on the club’s search for a new manager, two days on from Ryan Lowe’s exit.

It read: ‘Following the announcement regarding Ryan Lowe’s departure on Monday 12th August, as I am sure everyone will appreciate, there has been a significant number of names expressing an interest in joining us. After fielding over 80 calls, we have now got a list of some 65 or so names who are interested in the vacancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The quantity but more importantly quality of these applications means that it will take a little time for us to assess, discuss and, where possible, meet before we can take this to a stage of offering the position. As always in this situation, there is significant media and public interest leading to speculation of shortlists or favourites.

‘Some of this will inevitably be wide of the mark and some unhelpful as some names suggested may well already be employed, and they may or may not be aware that their names have been put forward by third parties.

‘We will endeavour to move forward in a timely manner, be as professional as possible, and as importantly, be respectful to both other clubs and individuals if we need to seek approval to approach or offer, where any candidates are currently under contract.

‘Until we have anything further to announce, Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans will continue to manage the team and hopefully build on last night’s positive start.’