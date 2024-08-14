Peter Ridsdale provides Preston North End manager search update with list of '65 or so' names
Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has issued an update on the club’s search for a new manager, two days on from Ryan Lowe’s exit.
It read: ‘Following the announcement regarding Ryan Lowe’s departure on Monday 12th August, as I am sure everyone will appreciate, there has been a significant number of names expressing an interest in joining us. After fielding over 80 calls, we have now got a list of some 65 or so names who are interested in the vacancy.
‘The quantity but more importantly quality of these applications means that it will take a little time for us to assess, discuss and, where possible, meet before we can take this to a stage of offering the position. As always in this situation, there is significant media and public interest leading to speculation of shortlists or favourites.
‘Some of this will inevitably be wide of the mark and some unhelpful as some names suggested may well already be employed, and they may or may not be aware that their names have been put forward by third parties.
‘We will endeavour to move forward in a timely manner, be as professional as possible, and as importantly, be respectful to both other clubs and individuals if we need to seek approval to approach or offer, where any candidates are currently under contract.
‘Until we have anything further to announce, Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans will continue to manage the team and hopefully build on last night’s positive start.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.