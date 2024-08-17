Mike Marsh | CameraSport - Ian Cook

PNE were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City in Marsh’s second game as interim manager

Preston North End interim manager Mike Marsh has stood down from his role, following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Swansea City.

Ryan Lowe’s shock exit after one game of the 2024/25 campaign was confirmed on Monday, with Marsh handed the reins on an interim basis. Two games, against Sunderland and Swansea, were given to the temporary coaching team of Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans.

North End saw off the Black Cats in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but were well beaten in Wales. And, after the game, Marsh did not turn up for post-match press conference duty - with it swiftly confirmed that he would not be applying for the full time position, nor coaching the team any further.

PNE director Peter Ridsdale’s statement read: ‘On Monday 12th August, it was announced that Mike Marsh, along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, would take charge of the first team fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City.

‘Following today’s defeat in South Wales, Mike has thanked the club for the opportunity to take interim charge, but he does not wish to apply for the job on a permanent basis or take the club forward. Mike will therefore leave the club with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future.

‘We will now concentrate all our time and energy on appointing a new manager/head coach, and hope to be in a position to make an announcement in the coming days.’