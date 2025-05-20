David Healy | David Rogers/Getty Images

The ex-PNE striker has been linked with a handful of manager jobs

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End striker David Healy is being linked with the Dundee job.

The Dons sacked manager Tony Docherty after the Scottish Premiership campaign, which resulted in a 10th placed finish. Now, Linfield boss Healy is being tipped to take over at Dens Park. Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has reported that the 45-year-old is ‘in the frame’ for the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy has been in charge at Linfield since October 2015 and won the NIFL Premiership on six occasions, including this season. The Northern Ireland international has been linked with a handful of jobs in recent times, including the PNE job in August as well as Morecambe and Cheltenham Town.

At the time of links to Preston, Healy said: “I think the rumours were just put out there. I have a job to do at Linfield and I have been here eight and a half, coming up to nine years in October. I know the challenge that I have ahead of me and Linfield have been good to me and I think I have been good to Linfield.”

As a player, Healy made 45 goals in 146 games for North End following his £1.8million move from Manchester United in 2001. Healy’s exit to Leeds United was controversial in 2004, with the striker having seemingly applauded the Elland Road faithful while playing for Preston.

He spent three seasons with Leeds and netted 31 goals in 131 appearances. He went on to sign for Fulham and Sunderland, with loan spells at Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers during his time with the Black Cats. It was on to Rangers for a couple of seasons post-Sunderland before Healy finished his career with Bury.

Your next PNE read: Hull City 'keen' on signing striker who labelled Preston North End boss 'top class'