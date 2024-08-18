Linfield manager David Healy | PIC: INPHO Brian Little

The 45-year-old has been linked with the PNE vacancy

Linfield boss David Healy remained coy when asked about links to the vacant Preston North End job.

After Ryan Lowe’s departure on Monday, reports suggested that Healy was a candidate for the Deepdale gig - though he has since dropped down the bookies’ odds. The former Northern Ireland international and PNE striker was asked about the speculation, following his team’s 3-1 win over Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

“I think the rumours were just put out there,” said Healy. “I have a job to do at Linfield and I have been here eight and a half, coming up to nine years in October. I know the challenge that I have ahead of me and Linfield have been good to me and I think I have been good to Linfield. My job is to go home and rewatch the game tonight, watch a bit of Glenavon and be prepared as I can be for a tough game on Tuesday at Mourneview."

Healy scored 45 goals in 146 games for North End, after signing from Manchester United in 2001 for £1.8milliojn. He stayed around until 2004, when a move to Leeds United soured his relationship with Preston supporters. The front man made the switch to Elland Road, just a few weeks after he appeared to wave to Leeds fans - when substituted off for Preston.

Healy returned to Deepdale in November, with Leeds, and celebrated wildly when scoring in a 4-2 away win. He was linked with a return to North End in 2012, during the tenure of Graham Westley, but fan pressure saw that move collapse.