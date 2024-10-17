Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE host Norwich City next week in the Championship

Preston North End face Norwich City at Deepdale next Tuesday - and Jack Wilshere could be in the opposition dugout.

According to reports, the Canaries are in ‘advanced talks’ to appoint Wilshere as their new first team coach. Last month, Spanish coach Narcis Pelach left his role at Carrow Road to become the new manager of Stoke City.

Now, Wilshere is firmly in the frame to fill the vacancy. The move would see him reunite with former Arsenal loans manager, Ben Knapper - who is now sporting director at Norwich. Wilshere’s move, according to The Athletic, may not be done in time for Saturday’s match at Stoke.

But, Norwich head up to PNE next Tuesday night and it’s suggested the club are ‘increasingly confident’ of landing the 32-year-old. Wilshere has been Arsenal’s Under-18 manager since 2022 - a job he took on shortly after retiring at the age of 30. He led them to the FA Youth Cup final last season.

On his coaching aspirations, earlier this year Wilshere said: “I'd like to challenge myself and try and try and get as high as I can in first-team football. I have similar dreams in terms of what I want to do as a coach. I've got a supportive family that would potentially come wherever I wanted to go.

“But I'm also humble enough to know that I've got an education to go through, and I've got so many areas of self-development that I need to get better before that happens. But that's the dream, and I was successful with the first goal, so hopefully I've got the same mentality, the same motivation to be as successful as I was as a player.'