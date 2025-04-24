Kitt Nelson | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE man is out on loan at Cork City

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End youngster Kitt Nelson is embracing and enjoying his loan spell at Cork City.

The 20-year-old made himself the hero in Monday’s Munster derby at home to Waterford, with a 95th minute winner - after Cork had equalised in the penultimate minute of normal time. Nelson’s strike sparked wild scenes at Turner’s Cross as the hosts won their first game in nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson signed a professional contract with PNE, until the summer of 2028, before making the temporary move to the Premier Division side. While Cork have been struggling for results, regular game time has come Nelson’s way and he’s found the spell positive so far, on an individual note.

“We have a group chat between the loan lads, so I got a message on my phone after Monday’s game saying: ‘Well done for scoring the winner’,” said Nelson. “Preston are really happy with how the loan is going. The clubs have a really good relationship, so it's been a perfect move for me.

“I’m always getting feedback on how I'm doing and things I can get better at. This move has been really good for me because I was only playing U21s at Preston. Now I’m playing in front of crowds like Turner’s Cross, in games that mean a lot.”

One of those injuries in the Cork squad is to ex-PNE man, and Cork hero, Sean Maguire. He is out with a hamstring injury along with fellow forward Ruairí Keating. Nelson sees himself as an attacking midfielder and has also filled in at right wing-back, but has had to do a job up top in recent weeks. The challenge is one he’s taken head on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve played up front a little bit, but mainly in a partnership,” said Nelson. “Up front by yourself is different, especially because I’m not the biggest. But I like to think I can score goals so that's all I'm thinking about when I'm playing as a striker. I’m predominantly a midfielder but have played a lot of positions.

“I was playing right-back before I came here and as a holding midfielder but I'd say my favourite role is as No 10. When I was a scholar at Preston, I trained with Seáni a few times. I always remember him as one of the nicest guys. I definitely learned a thing or two off Seáni when I was coming through.”

Your next PNE read: Midfielder confirms he will leave Preston North End