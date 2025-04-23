Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End midfielder Kian Taylor has confirmed he’ll be leaving the club this summer.

After completing his two-year scholarship, the versatile youngster signed a two-year professional contract with his hometown club. He went on to make his first team debut in the Carabao Cup round one clash at home to Salford City - which proved to be his one senior outing.

Taylor had played a part throughout pre-season that summer and was on the bench for the 2023/24 league opener at Bristol City. However, a serious arm injury had a big impact on his first year as a pro. Taylor secured a loan move with Stafford Rangers towards the end of that campaign.

This year, Taylor - who can play in defence and midfield - had a loan spell with National League outfit Altrincham. He scored one goal in five appearances during his month with the club. It has now come to light that his time at North End will conclude, though.

Posting on X, after taking part in the goalless Central League draw against Bolton Wanderers, Taylor said: ‘A good end to my 13 year stint at Preston. A big thank you to all the staff @pnefcacademy over the years. Looking forward to what the summer holds.’

