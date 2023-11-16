Preston North End's 11 out of contract players next summer as things stand

With the January transfer window a little over six weeks away, those players entering their final six months with Preston North End come into focus.
Here, we take a look at the out-of-contract list at Deepdale, as things stand.
1. Alan Browne
The skipper has said he'd be happy to sign a new deal at the club, having outlined his ambition to break the all time appearance record at Deepdale. Loves the club and with him back to his best, there would be no better time to get the Irishman signed on.
2. Ben Whiteman
The number four's future is certainly not as clear. An important player for PNE and one that'd be extremely tough to see leave for nothing. Said last month that there have been a few conversations with the club and 'we'll see what happens'.
3. Ched Evans
No major rush over the number nine, who is remarkably back on the pitch after his very serious health scare back in April. Will be a case of seeing how the season goes, but showed the impact he can make last time out at Blackburn Rovers.
4. Patrick Bauer
Peter Ridsdale confirmed back in September that Bauer has a one-year option in his contract, but the German finds himself down the pecking order at the moment. Next summer may be the time for him to explore a new challenge.