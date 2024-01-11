Preston North End’s Ben Whiteman

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is relaxed on Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne's expiring contracts - but is confident they will commit their futures to the club.

Two of PNE's first choice players - including the club captain - have six months left on their Deepdale deals. Whiteman signed for Preston back in January 2021, while Browne has been at North End for 10 years. Both players remain in negotiations with the club and the skipper provided a brief update himself, on Boxing Day.

Browne had said back in September that he'd be happy to sign and has outlined his wish to break the all time appearance record at Preston before. North End's number eight and four, though, are yet to sign on the dotted line. Lowe was asked about the whole situation in his latest pre-match press conference.

"Browney and Whiteman, they have both been offered contracts," said Lowe. "I don't see much of social media, so I don't know, but I am aware people are saying we haven't offered them contracts and aren't trying to tie them down. I leave that to Peter; he is the master in all of that and he is working extremely hard to try and do that. There is no rush from my side and I don't think there is any rush on the players' sides really. I think we're quite open and honest with them.

"I have got a great relationship with Browney and Whitey - we have a laugh and a joke about it some days, depending on what mood they are in. But, it's not like they are leaving tomorrow or the next day. They are here until the end of the season and the two's attitude has been different class. You want that to continue and if they keep performing the way they are, and help us win games of football, then whatever they negotiate with Peter they negotiate.

"But, the contracts have been offered a long time ago, so I am not worried about it in any way. I don't think Peter is really, because it's there for them. And if they take it, great. If they choose to look elsewhere, then that is football isn't it? We can't afford to let good players like that just walk out of the building (in January for a fee). I will leave that down to Peter, really. As the manager, they are fantastic players and we've just got to make sure we keep them for the foreseeable future - to help us.

