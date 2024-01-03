Preston North End's Ben Whiteman celebrates

The January transfer window is now open for clubs to wheel and deal, but for Preston North End it's internal business which could be as vital as any. Club captain Alan Browne sees his contract expire in the summer, along with key midfielder Ben Whiteman. Those are not the only two PNE men in their final years, but certainly the stand out duo. That said, the Lilywhites are thought to be mulling over a new deal for Ched Evans.

Skipper Browne said he would be 'happy to sign' earlier this season and has previously outlined his ambition to break the all-time appearance record at Deepdale. His latest update, though, was far more coy - with Browne simply stating he has been offered a new contract but hasn't signed it yet. Director Peter Ridsdale claimed, back in November, that he expects the number eight to pen fresh terms - but that negotiations are never easy given that Browne operates without an agent.

As for Whiteman, Ridsdale outlined his confidence that the number four would sign on the dotted line before the end of January. The player thinks highly of PNE as a club - with location having been a big appeal for him back in January 2021 - and is not against signing fresh terms. However, that is not expected to happen imminently. For clarity, other domestic clubs can only approach the likes of Whiteman once he enters the final month of his contract rather than last six. Pre-contracts in January only apply between English and overseas clubs.

Elsewhere, FC Basel loan man Liam Millar is a player Preston have aspirations of signing permanently down the line. There may be no better time to do that than this month, with the ex-Liverpool man set to enter the final year of his contract in Switzerland this summer. Ridsdale's presumption, in November, was that Millar would not be going back Basel despite the loan deal at Deepdale being a straight one - with no buy option inserted.

In terms of any potential incomings, transfer rumours have been in relatively short supply so far - some outlandish speculation aside, with the likes of Nathaniel Adjei, Matthew Sorinola and most recently, Million Manhoef. Links to Manchester United Dan Gore disappeared as quickly as they arrived. The impression is that North End will look to add a couple of pieces of quality if possible - potentially from the loan market. But, moves out for the likes of Patrick Bauer and Layton Stewart may need to be facilitated first - with those two players Lowe has discussed loaning out.

On what January could bring, Ridsdale said two months ago: "Well the challenge we face - and I don't think people quite understand when I keep saying this - is that we're right up against FFP. We're only allowed to lose £13million a year over three years, which is £39m. We are right up against it because of our losses, so we're very cognisant about that - which doesn't mean to say we won't do any refreshing in the January transfer window. And to some extent, that drops down next year because we had one bad year during Covid.

