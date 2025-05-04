Robbie Brady | CameraSport - Ian Cook

The PNE man is out of contract at Deepdale this summer

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to see Robbie Brady stay beyond this season.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2022 but his deal is up this summer. He made his 100th appearance for the club on the final day of the season at Bristol City, against whom PNE drew 2-2.

Brady assisted Preston’s opening goal at Ashton Gate - he has scored two goals and provided 12 assists in a North End shirt overall. The number 11 has had some injury issues this season but still played 32 games across all competitions.

And while the likes of Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis all look likely to depart upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, Brady’s future has not been as certain. Speaking post-match in Bristol, the North End manager made his view clear when asked if the Irishman has played his last game for PNE.

“I hope not,” said Heckingbottom. “Robbie's been good, and one of the unlucky ones. We've had, like I said, a lot of unlucky injuries, whether that’s Freddie getting injured and not playing again since rocking his ankle in a gym, during the international break. Robbie rocked his ankle away at Plymouth, just landed funny, and broke a rib when he returned.

“So, we missed him a hell of a lot. It's not like it's been anything down to him or what anyone's done with him, but you can see the value in him. We’ve used him at wing-back, used him when we played a four and he's been higher up and then, in the last few games, I felt when we've needed more strength - we know our experience in that midfield - we've used him in there as well.

“Set plays, he's got great delivery with his left foot as well. All round, when we've not had him available, he's been missed. And when I say available, I think back to the Portsmouth game at home... he was one of the ones who was on the bench and we made three changes at half-time.

“We needed personality on the pitch at half-time and just to change the dynamic of the game, he was one I put on. So, to have him fit and available, whether he starts or not, is a big thing. There might be (negotiations) now we're in the Championship. All the questions have been irrelevant until we stayed up.”

