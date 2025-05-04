Paul Heckingbottom’s men went into the season’s finale in a five-team fight for safety as two points separated Hull City in 22nd and Stoke City in 18th.

PNE got off to the best start as Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic gave North End a 2-0 advantage, before the Robins, who themselves were battling for a place in the play-offs, responded in quick succession in the second half.

After Luton Town suffered a 5-3 defeat to West Brom and Hull picking up a point at Portsmouth, PNE’s draw against Bristol City was enough to book their spot in the 2025-26 Championship.

There were 1,213 supporters who made the trip to Ashton Gate for the final day and were celebrating safety on Saturday afternoon.

With photos provided by CameraSport and Getty Images, can you spot yourself in the away end?

