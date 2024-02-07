News you can trust since 1886
The 8 Preston North End players out of contract in 2024 as keep or sell decisions faced

The contract picture at Deepdale ahead of this summer

Preston North End's out-of-contract list has reduced since the start of the season - with extensions signed by five players.

Ben Whiteman, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Dai Cornell and James Pradic have all penned fresh terms at Deepdale this campaign. Meanwhile, Mikey O'Neill - who was set to see his deal expire in the summer - has departed the club and signed for Burnley Under-21s.

The aforementioned list still contains eight players though, including North End captain Alan Browne - who recently surpassed 400 appearances in a Preston shirt. Here, we take a look at the out-of-contract state of play and what the future likely holds for those players.

The captain has been offered a new deal and the obvious hope around Deepdale is that he will sign it. Back in September 2023, Browne said he would be happy to sign a new contract but he is yet to do so - for whatever reason. There was interest from Serie A side Salernitana towards the end of the latest transfer window; Browne is now free to agree a pre-contract with clubs in Scotland and overseas. He has performed well this season and it would be a big blow to lose him. (KEEP)

1. Alan Browne

He's been an excellent servant to Preston and was a key defensive figure in those first few years, but the writing has appeared to be on the wall for a while now. Bauer had a bit-part role last season and has barely had a kick this campaign. Ryan Lowe openly made him available for loan in the January window, but was never going to force him out of the door. The German looks as though he'll be leaving this summer. (MOVE ON)

2. Patrick Bauer

Albeit there were few starts, the midfielder did get plenty of game time last season - making 40 appearances in all competitions. This campaign, though, he has struggled to get a look in and been reduced to very late substitute outings. Woodburn has started one match, against Salford City in the Carabao Cup. At 24, the Welshman looks like he will need to seek a new challenge in order to get more minutes under his belt. (MOVE ON)

3. Ben Woodburn

PNE's boss recently told the Lancashire Post that Seary has been offered a new contract. First team minutes have been in short supply, but the young full back seems to be doing everything right in training. He turns 20 in September and next season will be an important one, for a player North End backed from an early age. The right side could certainly do with boosted competition and if Preston can bring one of their own through, then even better. (KEEP)

4. Josh Seary

