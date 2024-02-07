1 . Alan Browne

The captain has been offered a new deal and the obvious hope around Deepdale is that he will sign it. Back in September 2023, Browne said he would be happy to sign a new contract but he is yet to do so - for whatever reason. There was interest from Serie A side Salernitana towards the end of the latest transfer window; Browne is now free to agree a pre-contract with clubs in Scotland and overseas. He has performed well this season and it would be a big blow to lose him. (KEEP)