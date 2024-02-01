Mikey O'Neill

Burnley Under-21s have signed young Preston North End forward Mikey O'Neill, for an undisclosed fee.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe recently told the Lancashire Post that the club were finding an 'exit strategy' for the youngster. O'Neill was set to be out of contract this summer, having spent the first half of the season with National League North side Southport.

The forward was the first academy player to break on to the first team scene under Lowe. In the 2021/22 season, he made three appearances towards the end of the campaign. O'Neill then signed a two-year professional contract and played five games the following season, before heading out on loan to Grimsby Town.

O'Neill played 11 games for the Mariners and for hometown club Southport, he scored three goals in his 19 outings. North End's boss had decided that the player's future lied elsewhere and the Clarets - who play in the Professional Development League - have swooped in for his services. He has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.