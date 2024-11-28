Preston North End chairman Craig Hemmings | PNEFC

Preston North End chairman Craig Hemmings has invited supporter groups to speak with him in person, after receiving an open letter.

On Tuesday evening, a letter co-written by PNE Supporters Collective Steering Group and PNE Online was shared online. The purpose was to plea for an ‘immediate reform of leadership’ - with club structure, player recruitment and match day experience among the topics questioned.

Those who penned the open letter have now been invited to discuss the ‘concrete steps’ required to take North End forward. Hemmings, who leads the family’s ownership - along with Kathryn Revitt - has now shared his response via the club’s official website.

It reads: ‘It has been brought to my attention that an open letter of concerns from PNE supporters has been posted online. Under the heading “It’s Time For Change”, the authors detail various criticisms. It may interest some fans to know that the club hold quarterly meetings with Preston Supporters Collective.

‘These regular meetings have an open agenda of club-related topics that are discussed. Senior members of the club’s hierarchy attend these meetings, with minutes available online. The most recent meeting was held with Preston Supporters Collective on 23rd September 2024, which Ben Rhodes from the club chaired.

‘This season, the club has also set up a new Fan Advisory Network (FAN) and is due to meet with them on Wednesday evening, with representatives from both Preston Supporters Collective and PNE Online due to be present. To the best of my knowledge, the grievances raised in the open online letter were not discussed at the last meeting in September.

‘However, I too am a proud supporter of PNE, and have been so since the early 1970s. I welcome the fans' approach and am grateful for their offer to assist in any capacity. To this end, I have reached out to invite the authors of this open letter to meet with me in person to discuss ways in which we can strengthen our relationship with fans and help take concrete steps forward with the club.’