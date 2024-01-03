Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End are now unlikely to sign Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore on loan - according to reports.

Gore was linked with a move to Deepdale last month. The 19-year-old has made a handful of appearances for United's first team and a loan move this month could be sanctioned by the Old Trafford side - in order to aid his development. But, North End are unlikely to be the beneficiaries.

A report from the Daily Mail now says a move to the Lilywhites is 'unlikely' and that the Red Devils would favour a switch to League One instead. The reason that Gore won't be moving to North End, is said to be due to greater game time being on offer in the third tier of English football.

Last month, Preston boss Ryan Lowe went public with his admiration of Gore.. He was asked just before Christmas about the links, however downplayed the chances of the Burnley-born midfielder heading to PNE.

"Dan Gore, midfielder, yeah I am aware of him," said Lowe when asked about the rumours on December 20 . "But, there is no concrete interest; we have got too many players at the moment. I do like him. He is a good player. Yeah, we do like him but he is not one for now - unless anyone moves out the door. He's probably one of six, seven, eight, nine, ten we'll be linked with over the next week."