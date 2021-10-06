Preston North End confirm beam back for Blackpool derby game

PNE's Deepdale stadium.

The initial allocation of 2,200 tickets for the visit to Bloomfield Road quickly sold out and there were calls for a larger allocation, that equally would have sold out.

North End have found a compromise of sorts however, to beam the game back to PR1 with fans paying £5 for unreserved seating in the Bill Shankly Kop on October 23.

There will be two large screens pitch side for supporters to view the game on, with 3,000 tickets available and tickets go on sale on Monday October 11 at 9am

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a clubs statement announcing the beam back, amid controversy surrounding the ticketing for the game, PNE said: @While we share supporters' frustrations with the limited allocation of tickets for the fixture at Bloomfield Road, we hope as many fans as possible can join us for the afternoon to get behind the boys from Deepdale. "