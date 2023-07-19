Preston North End continue to scour the transfer market for new additions as they work on bolstering their squad ahead of next season. After finishing 12th in the Championship, Ryan Lowe and his side will be keen to break into the top 10 and potentially aim even higher once the new campaign gets underway.

Take a look at some of PNE’s latest transfer updates as they prepare for a big season ahead.

Eight-goal ace is number one target

Following his successful loan spell with Preston last season, the club are now eager to bring back Everton’s Tom Cannon and he remains their ‘number one target’ this summer, according to LancsLive.

The 20-year-old joined PNE back in January and notched himself eight goals in 20 appearances, including one in their 3-1 win over rivals Blackpool. Cannon’s efforts saw him become a popular figure amongst the fans and now Preston are keen to see him return to Deepdale.

The forward is yet to make a real breakthrough with Everton’s senior team but he has been enjoying fine form with the U21s. Last season, he contributed 12 goals and three assists in their EFL Trophy and Premier League 2 run. Cannon has two years left on his current contract so unless the Toffees opt to integrate him into first team action, they may be looking to cash in soon.

Sunderland icon on the radar

While Preston eye up new attacking options, Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch has appeared on the list of potential targets. According to Sunderland Nation, Lowe and his side are considering a move for the winger, who is the Black Cat’s longest-serving player but is due to come to the end of his contract next summer.

