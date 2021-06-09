Preston North End clinch their first signing of the summer with swoop for Stoke City defender

Lindsay has penned a two-year contract and moves for an undisclosed fee.

The central defender played 13 games and scored twice for PNE when on loan from the Potters in the second half of the season just finished.

His move was completed on the first day of the summer transfer window, with Lindsay at Euxton on Wednesday afternoon to finalise it.

Liam Lindsay has joined Preston North End from Stoke City

Lindsay featured in all but one of the matches under Frankie McAvoy - he was ineligible for the clash with Stoke in April - as North End climbed the table away from the relegation shake-up.

His performances improved as his loan spell went on, prior to his arrival at Deepdale at the start of February he hadn't featured in the Stoke first-team for 12 months.

The 25-year-old scored in the 2-1 derby win over Blackburn at Ewood Park in February and then got the winner on the final day of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Glasgow-born Lindsay started his career with Patrick Thistle and moved to England to join Barnsley four years ago.

After two seasons with the Tykes, he joined Stoke in a £2.5m deal in June 2019.